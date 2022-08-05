Target Healthcare REIT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:THRL opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £729.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,293.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 126 ($1.54).

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

