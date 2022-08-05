Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.6 %
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
