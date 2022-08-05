T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $115.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.18 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

