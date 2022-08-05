T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 179,251 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.66. 7,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,018. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

