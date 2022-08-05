Syscoin Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $124.66 million and $4.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00265135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 652,980,992 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

