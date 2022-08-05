Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.