Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.96. 782,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,639. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

