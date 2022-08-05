Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.48). 89,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 858,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.40 ($2.42).

Syncona Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,200.00.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

