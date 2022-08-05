Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
BIOVF stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.
