Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

BIOVF stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

