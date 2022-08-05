SVB Leerink Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.85) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

ALNY opened at $224.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

