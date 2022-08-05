SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.63). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($7.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $64.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

