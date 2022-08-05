Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $129.67. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.01. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

