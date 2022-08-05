Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers APA (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $49.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,979. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

