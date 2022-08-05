Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 629,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,143. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sunrun by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

