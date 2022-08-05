SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.76 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

