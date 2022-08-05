Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 63.52% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $41.09 on Friday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Sunoco by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

