Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 113,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

