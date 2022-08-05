Sun (New) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $65.68 million and $22.13 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00624789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

