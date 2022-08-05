Summitry LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.08. 55,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

