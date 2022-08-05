Summitry LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. 66,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

