Summitry LLC Purchases 8,613 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.53. 550,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

