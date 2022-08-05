Summitry LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.