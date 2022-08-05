Summitry LLC Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $177.94. 9,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.