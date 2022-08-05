Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,270,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273,949 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bank of America by 543.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 76,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $636,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 520,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,840,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

