Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 112,971 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $60.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 787.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

