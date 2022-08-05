Streamr Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Streamr has a market cap of $30.82 million and $3.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. "

