Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares trading hands.
Stratex International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
