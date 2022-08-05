Storj Price Hits $0.69 (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Storj has a market cap of $259.90 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 375,096,664 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.