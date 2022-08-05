StockNews.com Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Buy

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

