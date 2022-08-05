StockNews.com Upgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to “Buy”

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.26. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.