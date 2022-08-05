StockNews.com Lowers Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 8.4 %

CMLS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,260. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $166.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

