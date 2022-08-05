StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VTVT opened at $1.14 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $102.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

