StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:MHH opened at $15.01 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.