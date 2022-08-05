StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Articles

