StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
