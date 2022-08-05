StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
