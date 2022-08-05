StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

