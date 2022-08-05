StockNews.com Downgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday.

Brink’s stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $80.43.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

