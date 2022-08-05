StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 in the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

