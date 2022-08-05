StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qumu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Qumu worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.