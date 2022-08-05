StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

MTEX stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.27. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

