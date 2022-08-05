StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

In other Horizon Global news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Horizon Global news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.