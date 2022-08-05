StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.37.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

