StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in BGSF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in BGSF by 5.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

