StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
BGSF Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.
