StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.41. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

