Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 5th (AAWW, BLD, CAS, CCXI, CDE, ELMD, EXROF, HCG, IBP, INE)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 5th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.75.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$1.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.