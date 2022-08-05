Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 5th (AAWW, BLD, CAS, CCXI, CDE, ELMD, EXROF, HCG, IBP, INE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 5th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cascades (TSE:CAS)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.75.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$1.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.