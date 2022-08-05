Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.80 million.
Stingray Digitl Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
