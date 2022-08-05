Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

