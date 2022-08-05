Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

