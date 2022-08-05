Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $407,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock worth $697,514. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $397.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average is $347.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

