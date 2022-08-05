Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$43.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.80.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of POU opened at C$26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

