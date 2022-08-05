Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

